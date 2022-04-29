A 'dangerous’ man who sexually assaulted a teenager in Bedford has been jailed.

Rushane Hendricks approached a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman – who he did not know – in The Spinney woodland area of Putnoe in April 2021.

He plied them with alcohol and cannabis and became increasingly aggressive. After trying to kiss them both, he forced himself onto one of them and sexually assaulted her.

Rushane Hendricks

The other girl managed to record a video while it was happening, where the victim could clearly be heard telling Hendricks to stop.

Hendricks, 29, of Monkshill, Bedford, ran from the scene when the girl managed to telephone her boyfriend and he and his friends came to help her.

Detectives were able to trace Hendricks’ phone, which was used to place a call to the victim’s phone earlier on in the evening when she was trying to find it.

Officers found his fingerprints on a bottle of vodka at the scene, and also recovered clothing matching that worn by the suspect from his address.

Hendricks pleaded guilty to assault by penetration, and earlier this month was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault.

On Friday (April 21) Hendricks was sentenced to four years and six months at Luton Crown Court.

He was also identified as a ‘dangerous’ offender so will serve an extended licence period of two years following his release.

Detective Sergeant Mike Robinson from Bedfordshire Police's Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team (RASSO), said: "This was a terrifying and completely unprovoked attack where a sexual predator has targeted two vulnerable young women for his sexual gratification.

“The victim and her friend in this case have both shown tremendous courage to come forward and provide us with the best evidence to bring Hendricks to justice.

“I am glad that his behaviour has been punished with a significant custodial sentence, as well as an extended licence period to recognise the seriousness of his offending.

“Male violence against women and girls must stop. Misogynistic behaviour and appalling attitudes by a small minority of men are a stain on our society and mean too many women and girls feel unsafe all too often.

“We all have a responsibility to call it out, challenge bad behaviour and eradicate this kind of abuse here in Bedfordshire.”