Bedford man jailed for seven years for sexual activity with vulnerable woman

A man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a vulnerable woman.

The 78-year-old man from Bedford pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder on November 13, 2017. On Friday (12 January) he was sentenced to seven years and four months at Luton Crown Court and was also made to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

In the early 2000s, at an address in Bedfordshire, the man engaged in sexual activity with the woman who was unable to give consent as a result of her learning difficulties.

Detective Constable Jenny Bryce from Bedfordshire Police’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse unit said: “This has been a long and complex investigation and we are pleased this man will spend a substantial amount of time behind bars.

“The force is continuing to tackle sexual abuse and protect those who are vulnerable. We want to reassure victims that they will be taken seriously and we will investigate all reports of this crime.

“This case should show that it’s never too late to report abuse and that a disability is not a barrier when it comes to getting justice.”

If you are concerned someone you know is at risk of abuse or if you are being subjected to abuse please call police on 101. If the crime is in progress or in if someone is in danger, always call 999.