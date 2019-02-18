Bedford man jailed for setting fire to bins outside people's houses while they slept

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after setting fire to the bins outside two houses.

Sean Slaine, 37, of St Leonard’s Avenue, Bedford, was jailed at Luton Crown Court today (Monday) after being found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life, attempted arson, and one count of breaching a restraining order.

Sean Slaine

In the early hours of Monday 13 August, Slaine set fire to the wheelie bins outside two properties in Kathie Road, Bedford.

Fortunately the family inside the house woke up and called the emergency services, with the fire service attending and putting out flames which at one point were described as being around 10 feet high.

Slaine was arrested by officers shortly afterwards after being identified by CCTV. During the investigation officers discovered that earlier in the same month he had also attempted to set fire to another property in the same street by posting lit kitchen roll through a front door.

Detective Constable Lisa Whitson said: “Slaine had a restraining order imposed on him to prevent him from making contact with a family who had previously lived on the street, but with a blatant disregard for this order, or for the safety of anyone living nearby, he set fire to bins outside the two properties.

“The fire quickly spread and could have easily set fire to the nearby houses in which innocent families were fast asleep.

“He’d also put lit kitchen roll and matches through the letterbox of a property just weeks earlier. Fortunately on that occasion the fire didn’t take hold and the homeowners were away at the time.

“There is no doubt that Slaine put lives at risk through his reckless actions and did not care who he hurt - all because he was fixated on getting revenge for having had the restraining order made against him.

“He is a very dangerous individual and I’m pleased this has been recognised by the court today.”

Slaine was sentenced to six years for arson with intent to endanger life, two years for arson, and four years for breaching a restraining order. The sentences will be served concurrently and he must also serve an extended licence period of three years.