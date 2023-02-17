Bedford man jailed for robbing 96-year-old woman minutes after she'd made him a cup of tea

A man who robbed an elderly woman just minutes after she'd made him a cup of tea has been jailed for four years.

Sabir Makein, 37, of Park Road West, Bedford, ripped a gold necklace from around her neck while she used her mobility trolley to stop him from forcing his way into her home.

The 96-year-old victim had offered him a drink through her window after spotting him outside the building on a cold day in September.

Sabir Makein

But after finishing the tea he tried to force his way into her home – and after being blocked he snatched the necklace and fled the scene.

And it was sheer luck that he didn’t escape with her wedding ring, which was hanging from the necklace, as it fell to the floor during the robbery.

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary team, Operation Maze, were able to piece together CCTV footage that showed Makein’s movements leading up to and following the incident.

He was seen using an ATM machine immediately after the crime and detectives were able to trace the bank card used back to him. Makein was previously unknown to police, and this evidence proved crucial in identifying him as the perpetrator.

Officers arrested him at his home address on October 18, and found a coat that matched the one worn in the CCTV footage and the bank card used at the ATM.

Makein pleaded guilty to robbery during an appearance at Luton Crown Court in November. He was jailed on Friday (February10).

Operation Maze's Detective Constable Andy Boston, who led the investigation, said: "This was a despicable offence in which a woman was targeted because of her vulnerabilities. The victim believed that she was doing a good deed by offering Makein a cup of tea on a cold morning, which makes the crime even more reprehensible.

"Makein subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal within her home, a place where we should all feel safe. I am relieved that he has been brought to justice for his actions.

"Robbery is traumatic and can leave victims emotionally scarred for a long time afterwards. We will continue to pursue perpetrators and ensure that they face the full force of the law, in order to protect vulnerable people and keep our communities safe.”

Bedfordshire Victim Care Services provides a range of practical and emotional support for victims of all crimes, including robbery, and there is no restriction on how recently the crime occurred in order to use the service.

Call Bedfordshire Victim Care Services on 0800 0282 887 or visit bedfordshirevcs.com.

If you have been a victim or witnessed a crime, please report it online or call police on 101.