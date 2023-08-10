A man from Bedford has been jailed for over two years for breaching a restraining order against his ex-partner. Sean Murphy, 40, was sentenced on Friday (August 4) at Luton Crown Court after he was found guilty of breaching a restraining order and driving offences.Between February and May this year, police say Murphy had intentionally driven past his ex-partner numerous times at places he knew she would be, leaving her feeling uneasy.Murphy, of Flitton Road, Bedford, was handed a two-year jail term for breaching a restraining order, and a further two months for driving offence, including driving whilst disqualified. He was also handed a 10-year restraining order.Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown, the force’s new Head of Crime and Public Protection Unit, said: “Domestic abuse and violence in any form is unacceptable, and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice.“In Bedfordshire, we have a dedicated team, with specialist officers working alongside our partners, who will work with victims every step of the way. We remain dedicated to making our county a hostile place for perpetrators.DCS Brown added: “We know that people are living with abuse and in fear and we want to help provide them with the confidence for people to walk away. Whether you are experiencing abuse yourself, or you are worried for someone you know, there is always help available.“If someone is making you feel unsafe in your own home, we can help. It is never too late to report or come forward.”