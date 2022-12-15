A 35-year-old man was jailed for six years after he plead guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Israel Campbell, of Broadway Apartments in Bedford, was sentenced at Huntingdon Crown Court last Thursday (December 8) after being found in possession of a viable firearm in Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit had identified a BMW 520D driving with cloned number plates through Hemel Hempstead on September 30.

Court news

Police followed the vehicle, which eventually parked at Royal Court in the town. Campbell’s car was blocked in by officers, who approached him. Campbell stepped out of the car, pushed past an officer and made a run for it.

Road Policing PC Flint ran after him as he went towards St Albans Hill where another police unit arrived to help detain Campbell.

Advertisement

PC Flint removed a bag from Campbell’s waist which contained a viable firearm, a balaclava and a pair of gloves. He was arrested and subsequently charged. Detective Constable Maisie Ashwood said: “I would like to express my gratitude to PC Flint, who acted swiftly and bravely to detain Mr Campbell. I hope this sentence provides reassurance to the community in Hemel Hempstead.”

She added: “I would also like to remind our residents that Hertfordshire has a zero tolerance for gun crime and we will do everything we can to keep them off our streets.”

Advertisement