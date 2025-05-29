Bedford man jailed for 15 years for rape and sexual activity with a child

A man from Bedford has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a young woman over several years.

Roger Foster began to abuse the victim when she was a child by making sexual comments and sending inappropriate text messages.

The 49-year-old was found guilty of three counts of rape, one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of making indecent images of children, after an investigation was launched by Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team.

The victim, who was praised by the judge for her courage in coming forward, detailed in her impact statement how this has affected her life.

She said: “I have been left with crippling anxiety. I struggle to sleep due to night terrors every night where I dream that I am back there reliving the abuse.”

Foster of Laxton Way, Bedford, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 20 at Luton Crown Court for a total of 15 years, plus seven years on an extended licence.

He is also the subject of a full sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order until further order.

Investigation Officer Lauren Shelley said: “Foster is a dangerous offender who has shown no responsibility for his vile actions.

“I commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward to report this horrific ordeal. Her courage has been instrumental in securing justice.

“All women deserve to feel safe and that is why we continue to be relentless in pursuing perpetrators such as Foster, and put them behind bars.

“It is never too late to report. Our specially trained victim engagement officers provide dedicated support throughout the investigation and justice process, helping victims move forward and begin to heal.”

