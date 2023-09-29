Bedford man jailed after grooming teenage girl into meeting him for sex acts and giving her drugs
A Bedford man who groomed a teenager into engaging in sex acts with him and gave her drugs has been jailed.
Chuman Pal, 45, has been jailed after he admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the girl and being in possession of a Class A drug.
Pal initially met the girl in Bedford town centre in June, where he offered her drugs and gave her his phone number. After meeting up with her the following day he gave her more drugs and engaged in sexual activity with her.
Days later the girl, who said she felt an “overwhelming feeling of embarrassment and shame” told her parents, who reported it to the police – and Pal was arrested.
In her victim impact statement, the girl said: “I feel an overwhelming feeling of embarrassment and shame. I feel that everybody knows what I’ve done and what’s happened to me. It’s like I’ve been opened to the world, and I feel horrible all the time. Like this is all my fault.”
Pal of Columbine Close, Bedford, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of possession of a Class A drug.
He was sentenced today (Friday) at Luton Crown Court to five years and three months behind bars.
Detective Sergeant Clare Alden-Farrow, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “Pal spotted this young girl and deliberately targeted her so he could groom her as a means for his own sexual gratification. He clearly took advantage of her by giving her drugs, but thankfully the girl disclosed what had happened to her parents and he was arrested.
“Combatting violence against women and girls is a huge focus in policing. We are working tirelessly to put abusers behind bars and this case should serve as a warning to other perpetrators that we will do whatever it takes to bring a case to court and get justice for victims. If anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago, it is never too late to come forward and tell us. We will do everything we can to get justice for you, and we have a number of specially trained officers who are here to support you.”