Bedford man convicted of sexually abusing two young children

A man from Bedford has been convicted of 11 counts of child sexual abuse, after sexually abusing two young children over a period of years.

Robert Haines, 26, of Hockliffe Road, was found guilty of 11 counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 following a trial at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Nov 29).

The jury heard how he had sexually abused two children on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2017.

He was initially arrested in May 2017 after the mother of one of victims caught Haines sexually touching her child.

During the course of the investigation a second victim then came forward and disclosed a number of offences.

PC Kat Alison, from the child and vulnerable adult abuse unit, said: “Haines took advantage of two young people in the most abhorrent way possible and I’m pleased that he has been found guilty.

“Child sexual abuse will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire and we’re committed to tackling offenders such as Haines to prevent them from causing harm to any other children, as well as providing support and justice to victims.”

He has been remanded in custody pending sentencing on January 19.