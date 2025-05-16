Bedford man convicted of manslaughter after fatal stabbing

Tyreese Kamau. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A man who tried to dispose of a knife down a rubbish chute after a fatal stabbing has been convicted of manslaughter.

Tyreese Kamau, 25, was found guilty today (Friday, May 16) of the manslaughter of 26-year-old Patrice Che, who was stabbed at a property near Bedford town centre last year.

The stabbing in Brereton Road happened at around 3am on Tuesday, November 5. Patrice was taken to hospital, but died the following day (Wednesday).

The court heard how an argument between the two men escalated when Kamau armed himself with a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim.

Detectives tracked Kamau on CCTV as he fled the scene through the town centre to a friend’s flat, where he was arrested later that day.

Further CCTV evidence showed him disposing of an orange carrier bag down a rubbish chute at the flat before his arrest.

Police found the bag in the bins – and discovered it contained the knife used in the stabbing.

Kamau, of Rutland Road, Bedford, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter following a two-week trial at Luton Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on June 27.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who led the investigation, said: “Violence in any form can have devastating consequences, and when a knife is involved, the potential for tragedy is even greater.

“In this case, Kamau’s decision to pick up a knife resulted in the loss of a life and lasting pain for many others. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Patrice’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“Carrying or using a knife is a deliberate choice that can lead to irreversible outcomes, and we are committed to ensuring that those who engage in such violence are held accountable.”