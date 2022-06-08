Bedford man charged with sexual assault in town centre

A Bedford man has today (Wednesday) been charged with sexual assault.

Wright Tebeck, 29, of High Street, was charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident in the town centre on Tuesday, May 31, where a person was followed and grabbed.

Tebeck appeared via live link at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning, where he was remanded into custody. He was also charged with breaching court bail.

PC Ashleigh Napier, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We take all reports of sexual assault incredibly seriously and I would like to thank the person involved for coming forward and reporting to us.”

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault can report it to police via 101 or online. You can also report anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.