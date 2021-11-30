Bedford man charged with numerous sexual offences with a child

A man has been charged in connection to a number of offences, including engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The man - in his 20s and from Bedford - was arrested in connection to a number of incidents, including one in the Haylands Way area of Bedford on Tuesday, November 23.

He was charged with two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, two counts causing a child to watch sexual activity and one count of sexual touching.

A man from Bedford has been remanded in custody ahead of a future court hearing

He was also charged with three counts of public order offences, two counts of possession of cannabis and one count of cocaine.