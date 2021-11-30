Bedford man charged with numerous sexual offences with a child
A man has been charged in connection to a number of offences, including engaging in sexual communication with a child.
The man - in his 20s and from Bedford - was arrested in connection to a number of incidents, including one in the Haylands Way area of Bedford on Tuesday, November 23.
He was charged with two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, two counts causing a child to watch sexual activity and one count of sexual touching.
He was also charged with three counts of public order offences, two counts of possession of cannabis and one count of cocaine.
He has been remanded in custody ahead of a future court hearing.