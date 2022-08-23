Bedford man charged with murder following incident at Palgrave Road
He has been remanded into custody
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Bedford on Saturday (August 20).
Frederico Saurini, 51, of Palgrave Road, Bedford was arrested on Saturday after police were called to an incident in Palgrave Road.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.
Saurini has been charged with murder and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday), where he was remanded into custody.
A further hearing will be held at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (August 25).
A woman in her 40s was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday – but has been released with no further action.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote Operation Nectarine or report it online