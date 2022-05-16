Bedford man charged with manslaughter after incident outside Dunstable pub

Police were called just before midnight on Saturday, February 12, to reports that a man had been injured during an altercation outside the Wheatsheaf, in High Street North.

The victim, 28-year-old Aaron Bateman, of Luton Road, Dunstable, was taken to the Luton and Dunstable hospital but died two days later.

Paying tribute, his family said: “Aaron was a kind and gentle soul who lit up every room with his humour and smile. Words cannot explain how greatly he will be missed.”

A Bedford man has been charged with manslaughter

He was a keen Dunstable FC fan.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched and a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Wilfred Fantie, 43, of Henley Road in Bedford has been charged with manslaughter and released on bail.