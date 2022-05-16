Bedford man charged with manslaughter after incident outside Dunstable pub

Police were called just before midnight on Saturday, February 12, to reports that a man had been injured during an altercation outside the Wheatsheaf, in High Street North.
The victim, 28-year-old Aaron Bateman, of Luton Road, Dunstable, was taken to the Luton and Dunstable hospital but died two days later.
Paying tribute, his family said: “Aaron was a kind and gentle soul who lit up every room with his humour and smile. Words cannot explain how greatly he will be missed.”
He was a keen Dunstable FC fan.
A murder investigation was subsequently launched and a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
Wilfred Fantie, 43, of Henley Road in Bedford has been charged with manslaughter and released on bail.
He is due to appear at Luton Magistrates Court on 23 June.