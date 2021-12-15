Bedford man charged with fraud and burglary with violence
He's been remanded in custody
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:16 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:18 pm
A man has been charged after an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary squad.
Adetayo George, 38, of Ford End Road, Bedford, has been charged with burglary dwelling with violence and four counts of fraud, in connection to a burglary in Bedford last week.
He has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearances.