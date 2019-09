A man from Queens Park has been charged with breaching a sexual risk order and sending threatening messages.

Majid Akhtar, 31, of Old Ford End Road, was arrested on Thursday (September 19).

He has now been charged with three counts of breaching a sexual risk order and two counts of sending a letter/communication/article conveying a threatening message.

Akhtar has been remanded in custody pending a court hearing on October 21.