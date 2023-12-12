Bedford man charged following robberies from delivery vans
A Bedford man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following the theft of parcels from two delivery vans.
The incident happened on December 2 in Merseyside. Police were called just after 9.05am to a report three men targeted a van after it was parked in Wallasey, in the Wirral, as the driver carried out a delivery.
The men damaged the door of the van in order to gain access, stealing a number of parcels and making off in a black Ford Focus car.
A short time later, at 9.15am, a similar incident was reported on another road in Wallasey where three men again got out of a black Ford Focus.
One of the men threatened the driver, demanding he open the van and asked for expensive parcels before putting them in the car.
Joseph Smith, 21, of Church Lane, Bedford was arrested and later charged with two robberies, dangerous driving, and driving with no insurance. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (December 9), where he was further remanded to appear again on January 5.