The 21-year-old will appear in court in the new year

A Bedford man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following the theft of parcels from two delivery vans.

The incident happened on December 2 in Merseyside. Police were called just after 9.05am to a report three men targeted a van after it was parked in Wallasey, in the Wirral, as the driver carried out a delivery.

The men damaged the door of the van in order to gain access, stealing a number of parcels and making off in a black Ford Focus car.

Joseph Smith, 21, of Church Lane, Bedford was arrested and later charged with two robberies, dangerous driving, and driving with no insurance

A short time later, at 9.15am, a similar incident was reported on another road in Wallasey where three men again got out of a black Ford Focus.

One of the men threatened the driver, demanding he open the van and asked for expensive parcels before putting them in the car.