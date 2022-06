A man from Bedford has been charged after a spate of thefts and burglaries in the town.

Jermain Bennett, 32, of Goldcrest Way, Bedford, was charged with offences including theft from a motor vehicle and burglary, in relation to incidents between May 9 and June 13.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 14) and pleaded not guilty. He was subsequently remanded into custody.

