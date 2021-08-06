Bedford man arrested with heroin in his car following tip-off

Police arrested the driver of a car during a stop and search earlier this week after Class A drugs were found in his vehicle.

Based on information the man had been driving regularly between Bedford and an address Luton - which has been linked to drug dealing - officers were able to track his car down and stop him on the A6 on Tuesday (August 3).

When the car was searched, a small package was found, which was later identified as heroin.

Police found heroin in the man's car

The man - in his 30s from Bedford - was subsequently charged with possession to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn said: “We will continue on our mission to tackle illicit drug activity and over the last six months, Boson, our dedicated gangs and guns team, has recovered Class A and B drugs which are worth around an estimated £7,200.

“Whilst we are doing as much as we can, we would urge our communities to tell us if they have any information about drug dealing in their area.

“Even if we don’t act on it straight away, all of these reports are fed into police intelligence systems and can help officers build up a better picture of organised crime.”

Anyone with information can call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report it online