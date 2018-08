Detectives have arrested a man following the re-examination of a woman who died at her home eight years ago.

47-year-old Diane Stewart died in Bassingbourn on June 25, 2010.

But a team from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit have arrested a 57-year-old man from Bedford.

The man, who has not been named, was questioned on suspicion of murder before being released under investigation.