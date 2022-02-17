Bedford man arrested on suspicion of murder after 'kind and gentle soul' fatally injured outside pub

Aaron Bateman

A Bedford man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally injured outside a Dunstable pub.

The man, in his 40s, was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has since been re-arrested and released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Aaron Bateman, 28, of Luton Road, Dunstable, was injured outside the Wheatsheaf pub in High Street North on Saturday (12 February).

Mr Bateman was taken to hospital but died on Monday (14 February).

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation following the incident.

Today (Thursday, February 17), Mr Bateman’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their wonderful tributes to our lovely son and brother Aaron.

“Aaron was a kind and gentle soul who lit up every room with his humour and smile. Words cannot explain how greatly he will be missed.

“We would like to thank the staff at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital and Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire police for their kindness and support at this traumatic time.”

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Bateman’s family at this difficult time.

“We’re trying to establish the circumstances that led to him being fatally injured and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have seen anything, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call 101. Please quote Operation Parkland.