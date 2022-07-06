Bedford man arrested following suspected house sale fraud

A man from Bedford has been arrested in relation to two houses which are suspected to have been sold fraudulently.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious Fraud Investigation Unit (SFIU) – together with specialist search resources and community policing officers – carried out three raids on Friday (July 1).

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation at one of the addresses – and officers seized significant amounts of designer clothing and jewellery, along with several digital devices. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The police raid on Friday

The investigation concerns the sale of houses in Hampshire and Luton in summer 2021. The latest arrest is the third to be made by officers, who have now searched five addresses.

Investigation Officer Dave Brecknock, from the SFIU, said: “Our specialist investigators continue to follow a number of enquiries and the recent activity is the latest development in this ongoing operation.

“We will continue to investigate these fraudulent house sales and will follow all lines of enquiry to ensure those involved are brought to justice.”

It’s the third arrest connected to this investigation.

The police raid

Anyone with information about fraud can report it to Action Fraud or call 0300 123 2040.