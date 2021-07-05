Bedford man arrested after police swoop at busy junction in undercover sting

He was detained over a series of offences

Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:34 am

A 42-year-old from Bedford was one of four men arrested after undercover police swooped on a vehicle in Aylesbury.

On Tuesday, June 29, police detained four men on Buckingham Road, in Aylesbury.

A man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of going equipped, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, driving without insurance and a fraud offence. He was released on bail until July 22.

A 20-year-old from Chelmsford, an 18-year-old from Long Marston in Hertfordshire, and a 45-year-old from Canterbury were all arrested on suspicion of going equipped, burglary, theft of a vehicle and criminal damage. All three were released on bail until July 27.