Bedford man arrested after police swoop at busy junction in undercover sting
He was detained over a series of offences
A 42-year-old from Bedford was one of four men arrested after undercover police swooped on a vehicle in Aylesbury.
On Tuesday, June 29, police detained four men on Buckingham Road, in Aylesbury.
A man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of going equipped, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, driving without insurance and a fraud offence. He was released on bail until July 22.
A 20-year-old from Chelmsford, an 18-year-old from Long Marston in Hertfordshire, and a 45-year-old from Canterbury were all arrested on suspicion of going equipped, burglary, theft of a vehicle and criminal damage. All three were released on bail until July 27.