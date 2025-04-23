Bedford man among 25 arrested at Illegal rave which attracted 2,500 people
2,500 people flocked to Charlton Forest, near Chichester, on Saturday evening (April 19).
Of those arrested, 19 were on suspicion of drug-driving and at least 22 had travelled from outside the county, including from as far afield as Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Devon, and Norfolk.
Among them was Scott Jenkins, aged 21, of Church Lane, Bedford, who was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has been released on bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 6.
Chief Superintendent Stu Hale said: “It is hugely disappointing that so many people have travelled from far and wide to attend this event, which happened on private land without the landowner’s permission.
“Anyone who thinks we have gone out of our way to ruin people’s fun clearly hasn’t considered the devastating consequences these events can have.”