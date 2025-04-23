Bedford man among 25 arrested at Illegal rave which attracted 2,500 people

Scott Jenkins, of Church Lane, Bedford, was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis

A man from Bedford was one of 25 people to be arrested following an illegal rave in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2,500 people flocked to Charlton Forest, near Chichester, on Saturday evening (April 19).

Of those arrested, 19 were on suspicion of drug-driving and at least 22 had travelled from outside the county, including from as far afield as Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Devon, and Norfolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them was Scott Jenkins, aged 21, of Church Lane, Bedford, who was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has been released on bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 6.

Chief Superintendent Stu Hale said: “It is hugely disappointing that so many people have travelled from far and wide to attend this event, which happened on private land without the landowner’s permission.

“Anyone who thinks we have gone out of our way to ruin people’s fun clearly hasn’t considered the devastating consequences these events can have.”