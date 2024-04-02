Bedford man, aged 20, arrested as part of huge county lines drug op

He was one of 21 people nicked
By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 14:27 BST
A man from Bedford has been arrested as part of a major long-running police op targeting county lines drug dealers in Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield.

Jaiden Mitchell, 20, of Torridge Rise, Bedford, was arrested along with 20 others. He’s been charged with supplying or offering to supply Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

The operation ran between September and March, targeting a gang drug supply network. Over the course of the investigation more than a kilogram of cocaine and heroin was recovered along with £58,000 in cash. Officers also recovered one viable firearm and an imitation firearm, as well as ammunition and 15 weapons.