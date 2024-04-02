Jaiden Mitchell, 20, of Torridge Rise, Bedford, was arrested along with 20 others. He’s been charged with supplying or offering to supply Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

The operation ran between September and March, targeting a gang drug supply network. Over the course of the investigation more than a kilogram of cocaine and heroin was recovered along with £58,000 in cash. Officers also recovered one viable firearm and an imitation firearm, as well as ammunition and 15 weapons.