Bedford former Spanish army sergeant jailed for sharing sadistic child sex abuse videos online

A paedophile who watched the “sadistic" and "vile" abuse of children online has been jailed for almost four years.

Bedfordshire Police investigated Gabriel Gonzalez - a former sergeant in the Spanish army - after he was linked to the sharing of indecent images of children.

Police seized a number of Gonzalez’s digital devices and found 529 indecent images of children, as well as other extreme pornographic material while he was living in Bedford.

The 43-year-old was also found to have shared some of this material with others.

He pleaded guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children, as well as possession of extreme pornographic material.

On Thursday (February 3) Gonzalez was jailed for three years and eight months. He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.

PC Billie Scholten, from Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Gonzalez experienced sexual pleasure watching a video which would reduce others to tears. The presence of one of his videos alone is sadistic and vile; the sharing of such unspeakable horrors with other offenders is a disgrace.

“He has shown no remorse for his actions. He has been confrontational and defensive with every person who has engaged with him, to the extent that he sacked his solicitor on the belief that legal defence representatives are working with the police.

“His attitude in interview was one of arrogance and disrespect towards officers, and he is dismissive of the principle that possession and distribution of child abuse material is wrong.

“These kind of people have no place in civilised society and I am glad that he is off the streets and no longer poses a risk to children.”