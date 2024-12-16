Bedford flat closed after drug dealing and anti-social behaviour 'far too close to nursery'

The scene at the flat. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police have shut down a flat that was used for drug dealing after concerns about its proximity to a nursery in Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three month closure order was put on a flat in Holme Street on Thursday (December 12) following concerns that the illegal activity was happening near Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "On going drug dealing and anti social behaviour has been happening far too close to a nursery.

"Thank you to members of the public that have provided us with information to enforce this closure.

"The young children can now safely attend their nursery in time for Christmas."