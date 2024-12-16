Bedford flat closed after drug dealing and anti-social behaviour 'far too close to nursery'
Police have shut down a flat that was used for drug dealing after concerns about its proximity to a nursery in Bedford.
A three month closure order was put on a flat in Holme Street on Thursday (December 12) following concerns that the illegal activity was happening near Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "On going drug dealing and anti social behaviour has been happening far too close to a nursery.
"Thank you to members of the public that have provided us with information to enforce this closure.
"The young children can now safely attend their nursery in time for Christmas."