Bedford father jailed after his 8-week-old baby suffers multiple broken bones

A father has been jailed for eight years for causing serious harm to his eight-week-old baby, which left her with multiple broken bones.

Muhammad Usman had lied to hospital staff about the injuries – even claiming another child was to blame – but police were called in following concerns about his account.

Usman, 33, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. His wife, Salma Mughal, 36, was also found guilty of causing or allowing serious injury to a child and was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

Mughal initially called 111 from her home in Bedford just after 9pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 stating the baby’s left arm had become floppy and that she seemed to have a swelling in her bicep, which had made her cry when it was examined.

She was advised to take the baby to Accident and Emergency department where an X-ray revealed a displaced fracture to a bone in the baby’s upper arm.

Hospital staff deemed the injury was non-accidental due to Mugha’s account not matching the injury sustained, and the time it took for them to bring her to the hospital. The doctor who examined the baby said the injury would have been caused by an unnatural bending of the upper arm which would have required tremendous force.

When interviewed by police, Usman admitted that before Mughal had called 111, they had called his father in Pakistan to ask for advice, as well as searching for a solution on the internet. Both attempted to suggest the injuries may have been caused by another child who had been with the baby earlier that day.

Mughal and Usman were further arrested in November 2020 following the results of a skeletal survey which showed multiple fractures that were healing at different stages.

The baby later died, but the post mortem did not show a causal link to the injuries.

Both were handed their sentences at Luton Crown Court on Friday (March 22).

Detective Sergeant Claire Long from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was an especially upsetting case, particularly as it involved a tiny baby sustaining serious injuries as the result of the actions of two people who should have done everything to protect her from harm.