Bedford drunk driver jailed after motorcyclist loses leg in A6 collision

Daniel Molczan

A drunk driver has been jailed for three years after a head-on crash with a motorbike.

Daniel Molczan, 47, from London Road in Bedford, has also been banned for driving for six and a half years.

Molczan was over the legal alcohol limit when he collided with the motorbike on the A6 near Wilstead on January 19.

A man in his 20s suffered life-changing injuries in the crash and had to have his lower right leg amputated.

Molczan had been driving back from dropping his son at work, in a vehicle borrowed from his workplace without the permission of the owner, and without insurance.

PC Jemma Russell, from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit, said "Our team have worked hard to secure this conviction after the victim sadly lost his lower leg in this very serious incident, which was entirely avoidable. His life has been forever altered due to Molczan's selfish and reckless actions.