Bedford drug runner jailed for supplying crack and heroin across the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was running a drugs line in Bedford has been jailed for more than three years.

Amir Mgari had been running the so-called ‘G-line’, supplying crack cocaine and heroin across the borough.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson unit, the specialist guns and gangs’ investigation team, linked the drugs line to a phone used by Mgari, which also contained records of calls to his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police searched a property in Bedford’s Shakespeare Road where they found Mgari and four other men. Following a search, Mgari was found in possession of Class A drugs and cash. A further search of the property uncovered more drugs, weapons and numerous mobile phones.

Amir Mgari, of Wilkinson Road, Kempston, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison

In April, Mgari admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, two charges of being concerned in the supply of diamorphine and charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Today (Wednesday) at Luton Crown Court, Mgari, 24, of Wilkinson Road, Kempston, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Detective Constable Lindsey Cook investigating, said: “There is no place in our community for criminals like Mgari – we very much welcome his sentence today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad