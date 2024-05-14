Bedford drug runner jailed for supplying crack and heroin across the town
Amir Mgari had been running the so-called ‘G-line’, supplying crack cocaine and heroin across the borough.
Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson unit, the specialist guns and gangs’ investigation team, linked the drugs line to a phone used by Mgari, which also contained records of calls to his partner.
Police searched a property in Bedford’s Shakespeare Road where they found Mgari and four other men. Following a search, Mgari was found in possession of Class A drugs and cash. A further search of the property uncovered more drugs, weapons and numerous mobile phones.
In April, Mgari admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, two charges of being concerned in the supply of diamorphine and charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
Today (Wednesday) at Luton Crown Court, Mgari, 24, of Wilkinson Road, Kempston, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.
Detective Constable Lindsey Cook investigating, said: “There is no place in our community for criminals like Mgari – we very much welcome his sentence today.
“We know drug dealers like him are a real risk to our communities. Violence and exploitation are at the heart of drug crime from the exploitation of children and young people to vulnerable adults being cuckooed and abused. We will not let up in our efforts targeting the people running these drugs lines.”