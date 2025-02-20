Bedford drug dealer jailed for three years after trying to hide evidence

Jean-Robert Yangunda. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

A drug dealer who tried to discard evidence during a police stop has been jailed.

Officers spotted Jean-Robert Yangunda dropping a small item, later found to be a cannabis grinder, into a patch of long grass as they approached him while on patrol.

When they searched him, Yangunda also tried to toss a phone into the grass – but it was recovered and seized.

Bulk-sent messages offering drugs for sale were found on the phone.

Call data also revealed that the phone, which had a dual sim card, had sent messages from two numbers linked to a major drug line.

Yangunda was later arrested, and during a search of his property officers found items associated with drug preparation including scales, clingfilm, suspicious brown and white residue, and a ‘tick list’.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying Class A drugs and possession of Class A drugs. He was sentenced last week to three years behind bars.

Bedfordshire Police stated: “Drug supply doesn’t just cause harm to individuals – we know it fuels much of the violence and criminality that we deal with.

“Anyone concerned in the supply of drugs who thinks they can evade justice should know we are relentlessly pursuing offenders, and will use every tool at our disposal to disrupt their activity and hold them accountable.”