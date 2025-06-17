Bedford drones used in crackdown on railway trespass along East Midlands route

One of the East Midlands drones

Network Rail has a fleet of drone patrols on its East Midlands route to fight crime.

The eye in the sky will carry out schedules flights to deter offences like trespass – but will also be able to spot potential weaknesses in fencing.

And, as an added deterrent, they are loud and very visible.

The drones are based at Bedford, Derby and Cricklewood, and a fourth at Kettering will be added this month – bolstering the numbers ahead of the summer holidays.

The cameras capture evidence to send back to Network Rail’s control centre in Derby – with precise location data – for further investigation.

Andy Wade, Network Rail security & crime manager, said: “These drones are equipped with state-of-the-art optical systems, including thermal imaging and low-light capability, which enable effective surveillance and incident detection in all lighting conditions – day or night."

Inspector Robert Drysdale, British Transport Police, said: “We’re extremely fortunate to have this groundbreaking drone capability in the East Midlands and across the force. I would urge any member of the public who witnesses someone trespassing on the railway to let us know by texting us on 61016 – you could be saving their life.”

