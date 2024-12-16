Bedford drivers warned over QR code parking scam
The machines have been hit by scammers who have added stickers directing people to a fake webpage to pay for parking.
The council is asking people not to scan the codes on any of its parking machines while it investigates.
It said: “We have recently started using a new provider for the app that allows you to pay for your on street parking and for our surface car parks. To download this app, please search your app store for "PayByPhone Parking" and select the app with the nine green squares.
“All the machines continue to operate as usual so you can use a card, or cash where available - and remember that it's free to park for the first four hours in both Lurke Street and Allhallows car parks.”
Visit Citizen’s Advice if you are worried about a scam.