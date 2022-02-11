Bedford driver stopped by police tries to buy insurance in front of officers
Even the mum got involved
Friday, 11th February 2022, 11:21 am
Epic fail, this one - if you haven't already got car insurance, it's probably not the best idea to buy it in front of officers.
But that's exactly what one driver did yesterday (Thursday) when the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit stopped them.
Bizarrely, the driver's mum wandered off shouting at officers “I hope you die.”
A bit harsh.