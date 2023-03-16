Aaron Bateman died after suffering a ‘traumatic brain injury’

A doorman from Bedford who killed a man with one punch outside a Dunstable pub was jailed for nine-and-a-half years yesterday (March 15).

Wilfred Fantie 44, struck 28-year-old Aaron Bateman from Dunstable, following an altercation outside the Wheatsheaf pub on February 12 last year.

Mr Bateman was visiting the pub with his father and his friends after going to a Dunstable Town football match. When the group was asked to leave by doorman Fantie, there was an exchange between him and Mr Bateman.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday

During the trial CCTV footage was played which showed Fantie pursuing Mr Bateman as he walked away from the pub, before landing a powerful blow to Mr Bateman’s head. Mr Bateman fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement – causing a ‘traumatic brain injury’. Two days later, he died in hospital.

Sentencing Fantie at Luton Crown Court, Judge Michael Simon said: “Nothing this court says or does can mend the emptiness in the hearts and lives of Aaron’s family, specifically his father and sister but his wider family and friends as well.”

He added: “Aaron was pursued at a pace and with determination by the defendant. Dangerousness in my judgement is not a consideration.”

Fantie, of Henley Road, Bedford, had denied manslaughter but was found guilty at the same court last month.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This incredibly sad incident has had a devastating effect on the family and friends of Mr Bateman.

“We hope the message of zero tolerance for violence of this or any kind has been reiterated.

“Such a tragedy should not have to occur before members of the public are educated on the life-changing effects of violence.

