Bedford dealer who posted out drugs all over the UK is jailed

A drug dealer has been sentenced to more than five years after he distributed drugs across the UK using the post.

Mustak Alom, 28, was also part of an organised crime group which couriered drugs between Bedford and Southampton.

Alom was already on bail for crimes carried out in London when he visited Bedfordshire Police HQ in January this year, as part of his bail condition – arriving to the police station in an uninsured vehicle.

Following a check of the vehicle, he was further arrested and searched where two mobile phones were discovered, which linked Alom to an ongoing drugs investigation.

Officers then searched his Bedford property where a number of different types of Class A drugs were discovered, along with cannabis totalling a street value of £16,000, edibles, drug paraphernalia and nearly £2,000 in cash.

As part of the investigation officers discovered messages on his seized phones offering ‘postal to anywhere in the UK’ with the promise of it being delivered the next day.

Alom, of Mareth Road, pleaded guilty to nine offences in total, including being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, and LSD, and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (September 4) to five years and six months.

Detective Constable Nema Behzadi said: “Alom played a significant role in a drugs network which saw illegal and harmful substances distributed across the UK.

“His use of the postal system to distribute drugs and his blatant disregard for the law – even turning up at police HQ in an uninsured vehicle – demonstrates the audacity with which he operated.

“Thanks to the diligence of our officers, we were able to uncover the full extent of his offending and bring him to justice. We will not tolerate those who exploit others for criminal gain, and we will continue to pursue those involved in organised crime.”