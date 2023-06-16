Bedford couple banned from keeping animals after causing death and 'immense' suffering of five-month-old kitten

The kitten died after being left with open wounds and broken bones

A Bedford couple who caused the death of their five-month-old kitten after leaving her to suffer with open wounds and broken bones have been banned from keeping animals.

Zohaib Khan, 27, and Priya Sidhu, 25, both of Adelaide Square, Bedford, Bedfordshire, appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for sentencing on June 9 following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple had both pleaded guilty to one animal welfare offence at an earlier hearing in April. The vet who examined Coco said that in her professional opinion Coco’s suffering would have been “significant.”

Court News

Sidhu was banned from keeping animals for 10 years and received a 12-month Community Order with 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 80 hours of unpaid work, as well as paying £400 costs.

Khan was deemed to have caused the greatest suffering to Coco and was banned from keeping animals for life and issued with 18-weeks custody suspended for 12 months, 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Khan was also ordered to pay costs of £400.

The court heard, in mitigation, that Kahn and Sidhu did previously take the cat to the vet at considerable cost, however, failed to seek further help and support. when they were unable to care for her themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kahn and Sidhu initially took Coco to see the vet on May 27, 2022, stating that she had fallen from a sofa and injured her leg. Following veterinary examination, the couple were advised the kitten would require specialist surgery. Kahn and Sidhu never returned to seek treatment for Coco.

Less than three months later, on August 6, RSPCA inspector Stephen Reeves was called by Kahn and Sidhu to collect a seriously injured Coco from their home.

Stephen Reeves said: “I was advised by the two individuals that they were unable to afford veterinary care.”

He added that she had multiple injuries and was unable to stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her injuries included wounds to her lip and ears, broken teeth, fractures on both back legs, a dislocated pelvic bone, a fractured jaw and a possible sternum fracture.

Images of the injuries have been seen by Bedford Today – however they are so graphic we have chosen not to share them.

Coco died of her injuries while under sedation for treatment.

Expert witness Dr Sean Taylor found that there were discrepancies between Kahn and Sidhu’s accounts of who had regular access to Coco and that neither of them could offer ‘any reasonable explanation’ for the repeated and severe injuries sustained by the kitten in their home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Sean Taylor said in his statement: “In my opinion, Coco has been caused to suffer as a consequence of being subjected to physical abuse. Suffering will have been experienced by this animal via mechanisms of fear, distress and pain for a period of at least four days, probably longer.”

Following the sentencing, inspector Stephen Reeves said: “The death of Coco was entirely unnecessary and the pain inflicted on this little kitten in her short lifetime was immense.

“We know times are tough but causing your pet to suffer when they need help is never acceptable. We urge people to contact their local animal welfare groups if they are struggling to care for their animals. Many RSPCA branches can assist with rehoming, financial help for vet costs and even pet food temporarily - or have contacts with other groups who may be able to help.

“Pet owners can find a range of practical help and advice on the RSPCA’s dedicated cost of living hub. We have also launched a dedicated phone line for those looking for support: 0300 123 0650.”

Advertisement

Advertisement