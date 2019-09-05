Bedford counts the cost of meter theft

Money stolen from parking machines in Bedford is costing taxpayers more than £1,000 per month.

The latest thefts took place when two parking machines were broken into over one weekend on Beverley Crescent, with attempts made on two more machines in the area.

So far this year £2,600 has been stolen from parking machines in the borough, across 25 break-ins.

And the cost of criminal damage to the machines has cost approximately £7,000 since the start of 2019.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Beds Police on 101 or Bedford Borough Council on 01234 718398.