Bedford child abuser has four more years added to her prison sentence

A Bedford child abuser who carried out a campaign of sexual and mental abuse in cooperation with her partner has had four more years added to her prison sentence.

Claire Buttice, 42, was found guilty of crimes ‘among the most horrifying instances of child abuse and child sex abuse imagineable’ according to the Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP.

This abuse included causing/inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch a sexual act. She would also regularly beat the children.

And she had four previous convictions for child sexual abuse, including making and distributing indecent images of a child.

The Solicitor General referred her case to the Court of Appeal, saying he felt that her original sentencing was unduly lenient.

On January 28 this year, Buttice was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment at Luton Crown Court.

She has also been ordered to sign on the sex offenders register indefinitely and has been given a restraining order in respect of each of the victims.

Her partner received a sentence of 23 years’ imprisonment at Luton Crown Court for his role in the abuse.

On 28 April the Court found her original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 16 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: “These crimes were among the most horrifying instances of child abuse and child sex abuse imaginable, and these children will have to carry the trauma of what happened to them for the rest of their lives.