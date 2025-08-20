A cannabis farmer who failed to learn his lesson has ended up in the clink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nerijus Valskis, of Harewood Road, Bedford, had a suspended sentence hanging over him for cannabis offences when he was spotted by officers leaving a house.

They stopped him and found a set of scales and a mixing bowl in his shopping bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other officers went to the house in Littleport, East Cambridgeshire, where they found a cannabis factory across THREE ROOMS.

Nerijus Valskis, of Harewood Road, Bedford, was jailed for 27 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis

About 50 plants were discovered as well as harvested plants – estimated to be worth between £33,000 and £168,000.

Lamps, cannabis and several phones were also found at an address in Bedford along with a council tax letter for the house in Littleport.

And at Peterborough Crown Court, the 36-year-old was jailed for 27 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This also activated the suspended sentence for being involved in producing cannabis.

Another man found at the house in Littleport, Ernestas Varnas, aged 41, of Littledale Street, Kempston, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to producing cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Tracey Joyce said: “Valskis clearly hadn’t learnt his lesson, so I welcome the activation of his suspended sentence. Hopefully this will be a wake-up call for him.

“Drugs cause misery for so many people so I’m glad we’ve managed to close down another cannabis factory.”