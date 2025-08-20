Bedford cannabis farmer jailed after ignoring judge’s warning

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Aug 2025, 17:15 BST
A cannabis farmer who failed to learn his lesson has ended up in the clink.

Nerijus Valskis, of Harewood Road, Bedford, had a suspended sentence hanging over him for cannabis offences when he was spotted by officers leaving a house.

Most Popular

They stopped him and found a set of scales and a mixing bowl in his shopping bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other officers went to the house in Littleport, East Cambridgeshire, where they found a cannabis factory across THREE ROOMS.

Nerijus Valskis, of Harewood Road, Bedford, was jailed for 27 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabisplaceholder image
Nerijus Valskis, of Harewood Road, Bedford, was jailed for 27 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis

About 50 plants were discovered as well as harvested plants – estimated to be worth between £33,000 and £168,000.

Lamps, cannabis and several phones were also found at an address in Bedford along with a council tax letter for the house in Littleport.

And at Peterborough Crown Court, the 36-year-old was jailed for 27 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This also activated the suspended sentence for being involved in producing cannabis.

Another man found at the house in Littleport, Ernestas Varnas, aged 41, of Littledale Street, Kempston, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to producing cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Tracey Joyce said: “Valskis clearly hadn’t learnt his lesson, so I welcome the activation of his suspended sentence. Hopefully this will be a wake-up call for him.

“Drugs cause misery for so many people so I’m glad we’ve managed to close down another cannabis factory.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice