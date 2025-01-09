Bedford Bus station remains closed following stabbing but services operating as normal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Bus Station remains closed following a stabbing incident yesterday (Wednesday) – but services are running as normal.

Police were called to the bus station in Allhallows at around 5.50pm to reports that a man had been seriously injured.

An area was cordoned off and emergency services were called.

In an update Bedford Borough Council has reassured passengers that services will be running as normal.

A spokesperson said: “Following an incident last night at the bus station the building remains closed, however, operators are running their services from the stops on the bus station forecourt and surrounding stops such as River Street.

“Extra staff are on the ground to assist and support passengers with any travel enquiries and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

Bedfordshire Police have issued an appeal for any witnesses to come forward:

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 296 of January 8."

This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.