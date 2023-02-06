Bedford bus station drunk arrested after urinating in police van
He was caught fighting with another bloke
By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:03pm
Police had their hands full at Bedford bus station yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
Originally, they were called to reports of two males fighting but when they showed up, one man, in particular, was extremely intoxicated and refusing to leave.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers arrested him for being drunk and disorderly – but that wasn’t enough for the fella who was further arrested for criminal damage after he used the police cell van as a toilet.
He has now been charged with both offences.