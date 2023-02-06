News you can trust since 1845
Bedford bus station drunk arrested after urinating in police van

He was caught fighting with another bloke

By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:03pm

Police had their hands full at Bedford bus station yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Originally, they were called to reports of two males fighting but when they showed up, one man, in particular, was extremely intoxicated and refusing to leave.

Officers arrested him for being drunk and disorderly – but that wasn’t enough for the fella who was further arrested for criminal damage after he used the police cell van as a toilet.

Bedford bus station
He has now been charged with both offences.