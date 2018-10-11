Bedford burglar jailed after being snapped on homeowner CCTV

A burglar from Bedford has been jailed for three years after being caught on CCTV at the house he was targeting.

William Martin, 51, of Gibbons Road, was captured on internal CCTV cameras walking around a house in Miller Road, Bedford on Wednesday, 5 September.

CCTV footage

Martin had entered the house after removing a rear window from its frame and was able to make off with a tablet, jewellery, cash and bank cards.

CCTV stills captured him inside the house and Detective Constable Andy Boston, investigating the crime, immediately recognised Martin after reviewing the footage. Martin was then arrested the following day.

DC Boston said: “This burglary took place just over a month ago and we are very pleased to get a quick and positive result, meaning we can turn our attention to solving other crimes.

“The jailing of Martin means that another burglar is behind bars; something that is clearly positive for everyone in the area.

“The investigation was part of Operation Maze, our dedicated unit to tackling burglary and robbery crime, and we are committed to bringing offenders of this crime to justice.”