Bedford arson attacks: Crews called to FOUR MORE fires overnight
Two days ago Bedford Today revealed how three businesses were targeted in Cardington Road, The Embankment and the High Street on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
Well, it looks like more businesses – and a skip in someone’s front garden – have been attacked.
First up – at 10.22pm last night (Thursday) – a crew from Bedford were called to a bin store fire in Goldington Road.
Then – around 10 minutes later at 10.34pm – there was a skip fire in someone’s front garden in Bushmead Avenue.
Then – 40 minutes later at 11.13pm – there was another fire, this time around the corner in St Peter’s Street at another bin store.
And finally – at 2.50am today (Friday) – crews were called to yet another bin store fire in Ram Yard.