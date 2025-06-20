Bedford arson attacks: Crews called to FOUR MORE fires overnight

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:40 BST
Looks like the serial arsonist is at it again in Bedfordplaceholder image
It would appear Bedford’s serial arsonist was at it again last night.

Two days ago Bedford Today revealed how three businesses were targeted in Cardington Road, The Embankment and the High Street on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Well, it looks like more businesses – and a skip in someone’s front garden – have been attacked.

First up – at 10.22pm last night (Thursday) – a crew from Bedford were called to a bin store fire in Goldington Road.

Then – around 10 minutes later at 10.34pm – there was a skip fire in someone’s front garden in Bushmead Avenue.

Then – 40 minutes later at 11.13pm – there was another fire, this time around the corner in St Peter’s Street at another bin store.

And finally – at 2.50am today (Friday) – crews were called to yet another bin store fire in Ram Yard.

