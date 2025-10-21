BBC Crimewatch Live features Bedford appeal where victims lost life savings in burglary
Crimewatch Live has featured a CCTV image of a man who may have info about a break-in.
It took place in the Kingsbrook and Cauldwell area of Bedford, in September 2024.
Detective Constable Kevin Howes, who appeared on the show yesterday morning (Monday), said the victims were devastated to lose their life savings in the burglary – which is believed to have been targeted.
He added the family had been saving to help their relatives through important life changes, including plans to fund their son's training to become a pilot.
If you recognise the man in the CCTV images or have any info, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 40/50679/24.