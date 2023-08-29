The drugs bust in Goldington (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Officers got more than they bargained for when they carried out a drugs raid on Friday (August 25).

Not only did they seize a quantity of drugs at the property in Goldington but they also recovered some weapons – including a BB gun and a crossbow.

In a post on social media, police said: “Officers will continue to target the drug dealers in Bedford who are causing misery to the local residents.