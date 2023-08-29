BB gun and crossbow seized during drugs bust in Bedford
The raid happened on Friday
Officers got more than they bargained for when they carried out a drugs raid on Friday (August 25).
Not only did they seize a quantity of drugs at the property in Goldington but they also recovered some weapons – including a BB gun and a crossbow.
In a post on social media, police said: “Officers will continue to target the drug dealers in Bedford who are causing misery to the local residents.
"If you have any information regarding drug dealing, or any other issues in the area you live, call 101 or report online and 999 in an emergency. Or alternatively contact Crimestoppers.”