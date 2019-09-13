Axe-wielding masked men attempted to burglars house on outskirts of Bedford

Can you provide information on an attempted burglary which took place between Box End and Great Denham on Tuesday (September 10)?

Two men broke into a property on Box End Road at around 11.30am, only to be disturbed by the house owner returning home. They damaged the victim’s car as they made off.

The offenders are described as white men wearing balaclavas, and one had an axe.

They made off in a blue Land Rover, which has since been recovered.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who may have more information or may have witnessed the blue Land Rover driving between Box end and Great Denham, as I believe it was seen driving dangerously.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 40/52286/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.