Witness was praised for submitting evidence to Bedfordshire Police

Four attackers who assaulted a man in Bedford with metal bars, brooms and a brick – leaving him in need of two six-hour operations – have been jailed for a total 17 years.

And a brave witness who filmed the incident and tried to reason with the attackers has been praised for helping to bring them to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The savage attack happened last summer when the victim went to an address in the town over a dispute about a mobile phone he had bought.

Top row, from left: Lazar, Visan Bottom row, from left: Nusica, Spiridon

The woman at the address called her friends to the house, including Daniel Lazar – who led the attack – Ioan Nusica, Anna-Maria Spiridon and Raducu Marian Visan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visan’s car and the victim’s van were involved in a collision when he arrived and group then smashed the victim’s windscreen before attacking him with brooms and metal bars while he attempted to fend them off.

Lazar led the attack and punched the victim in the face from behind, knocking him to ground. The group continued their assault as he lay defenceless on the ground, while Lazar threw a brick at the man’s head from close range.

The victim suffered serious head and facial injuries, which required 52 staples in his head and two six-hour operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A witness filmed the incident on their phone and attempted to call off the attack and calm the attackers down. Police say the footage was crucial to securing convictions for the assault in court.

Lazar, 36, of Hurst Grove, Bedford, was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and violent disorder.

On Thursday, February 23 at Luton Crown Court, he was handed an eight-year jail term for the GBH and three years for the violent disorder, which will be served at the same time. Nusica, 39, of Houghton Road, Bedford; Spiridon, 39, of St Augustine’s Road, Bedford, and Visan, 30, of Ombersley Road, Bedford, were all found guilty of wounding without intent to cause GBH and violent disorder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All three were sentenced to three years in prison for both offences, which will also be served at the same time. One more woman is still due to be sentenced over the incident.

PC Rebecca Crowley, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with serious injuries and needing extensive medical treatment.

“Throughout the investigation, the suspects continuously tried to cover up their actions and make up different events.”

She added: “After a five-week trial, it’s great to see that our evidence helped the jury see through the lies and find them guilty.

Advertisement

Advertisement