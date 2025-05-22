Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

More than 20 Bedfordshire Police officers have been injured while on duty between 2022 and 2024, with assault being the most common cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), which represents police officers, forces are being “pushed to breaking point and enough is enough.”

New data obtained by Accident at Work Claim UK through Freedom of Information requests reveals that between 2022 and 2024, a total of 24 Bedfordshire police officer injuries were recorded by the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leading cause of injury was assault, accounting for 11 cases since 2022. Injuries caused by slips, trips and falls were the second most common, with five incidents recorded.

In the last three years, Bedfordshire Police has received ten compensation claims from police officers who have been injured while on duty and has paid out £8,800 in damages.

Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred, from the force, said: “We know that policing can be a dangerous environment, but it is totally unacceptable that any officer is assaulted while carrying out their duties.

“Our officers do an extraordinary job on a daily basis, and we need to ensure they are able to do so without experiencing undue harm. We are committed to giving them the support they need and following through with the consequences for those who assault emergency service workers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures underline a rising trend in officer harm that has sparked renewed calls for improved workplace safety measures and support services.

Earlier this month (Tuesday May, 6) the PFEW launched the ‘Copped Enough Campaign’ in the fight it says, for police officers’ right to fair pay, safe conditions, and respect.

Recent assaults on police and prison officers, including the attack on three prison officers at the high-risk security prison, HMP Franklin in County Durham, has increased national scrutiny into the safety of frontline officers.

In April, Manchester Arena bomber Hashem Abedi reportedly threw hot cooking oil over prison officers and used “home-made weapons” to stab them, according to the Prison Officers’ Association (POA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And more recently, convicted Southport murderer Axel Rudakubana, allegedly threw boiling water at an officer at HMP Belmarsh.

The spate of attacks has prompted a wider debate about police and prison officer assaults and job-related hazards.

Figures from Bedfordshire Police are in line with the national landscape and reaffirm the need for ongoing discussions about frontline safety, duty of care, and the challenges of policing currently in the UK.

Superintendent Jaki Whittred added: “In accordance with Maggie’s Law, named after the daughter of PC Jon Henry, who was killed in the line of duty in 2007, every officer that is assaulted is debriefed by their supervisor to ensure appropriate support and evidential capture is completed to achieve prosecutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In every case a chief officer statement is provided to the court in support of that officer, urging a firm stance is taken with anyone who assaults police personnel.

“Assaults can also have a long-lasting effect on an officer’s emotional and physical wellbeing and the Police Federation works hard to mitigate this through ongoing specialist intervention.”