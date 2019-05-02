Assault on Bedford taxi driver treated as hate crime

An assault on a taxi driver in Lurke Street, Bedford, is believed to be hate-motivated.

The incident happened at around 2am on Saturday (April 27) when the taxi driver stopped at a roundabout in front of Lidl supermarket.

He was approached by a man, and after rolling down his window was punched several times.

The offender is also reported to have used offensive language towards him. After the incident, the offender made off towards an alley near Barclays bank.

The injuries sustained by the victim required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white, around 30 years old, with long hair. At the time of the offence he was wearing a long coat.

PC Rupert Carlile, investigating, said: “This was a disturbing and unprovoked attack which we believe was motivated by hate. We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnesses anything suspicious or saw the offender in the area at that time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Carlile on 101 or visit force’s online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/23974/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.